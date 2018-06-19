Sacramento Unveils Plans for New Downtown Convention Center, Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and business leaders announced plans Tuesday morning to rebuild the city's convention center and community center theater.

The estimated $220 million to $240 million for the convention center and $85 million for the theater will be funded with the city's hotel tax. No money will come from the city's general fund budget.

Built in 1974, the current facility has had trouble competing in the lucrative convention market and the theater facilities have a hard time meeting the needs of large Broadway shows.

Proponents of the expansion are encouraged by the success of the Golden 1 Center in transforming the downtown sector.

The city council will vote on the expansion design, finance details and an environmental impact reviews at Tuesday's meeting.