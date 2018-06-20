Elk Grove Sixth Graders Help Set Up Water Bottle Filling Stations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- A new water bottle filling station at Elk Grove's Kloss Park began with the research of Foulks Ranch Elementary School sixth graders and their teacher, Jim Bentley.

It’s part of their National Geographic-inspired geo-inquiry way of learning, where students ask questions, collect data and create a story that drives an action.

"Our story was how accessible is water and how can we make it more accessible in a way that’s environmentally friendly," Bentley said.

Bentley says their class mapped water sources the region and found many water fountains but few bottle filling stations.

"The more water bottle filling stations we have, the less plastic waste we’ll generate," student Daniel Smith said.

And the Elk Grove Community Services District was on board with finding a solution.

"They challenged the students to create a list of criteria for parks that should get bottle filling stations," Bentley said. "We did that and they have agreed to start by installing a fountain here at Kloss Park."

"I think the benefits are people will use it more at parks because if you place it somewhere else, it won’t be noticeable and now runners and joggers they can use their water bottle and fill it up," student Hannah Killian said.

Students hope this will be the first of many new water bottle filling stations to come.