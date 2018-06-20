Modesto Man Charged with Killing Brother, Sister

MODESTO — Police have found the man suspected of killing a brother and sister at their senior community in Modesto.

Trevor Michael Darion, 24, was charged with two counts of homicide. Darion was already in the Stanislaus County Jail for a separate robbery case.

John Parodi, 69, and his 59-year-old sister, Debra Parodi, were found dead in the Coralwood Mobile Home Park June 5. The Modesto Police Department has not released a cause of death.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the siblings’ family.