South Lake Tahoe Police: Victims Accuse Child Care Facility Licensee of Sexual Assault

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A man connected to a South Lake Tahoe child care facility was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department reports multiple victims came forward detailing at least two years of abuse by David Rodriguez-Flores that included claims that he sexually assaulted a child. Rodriguez-Flores is a licensee of the Pequenos Rascals Learning Center on Sandy Way.

His bail has been set at $500,000.

An agency of the California Department of Social Services is working with police to investigate the allegations. If anyone has more information they are encouraged to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.