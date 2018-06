Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone and Jennifer Jones from Blades and Brushes Studio checked out some of the best summer-proof makeup products.

Here are the products they took a look at:

Banana Boat Sport Performance Lip Balm SPF 30

$1.99

Australian Gold SPF 30 With Instant Bronzer

$10.49

Coola Makeup Spray SPF 30

$36

M.A.C Extended Play Mascara

$19

Colore Science Sunforgettable Mineral Sunscreen Brush SPF 50

$65

Click here to check out Blades and Brushes Studio's website.

This report was filed by intern Nicole Camarda.