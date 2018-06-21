Law Enforcement Ready For High Temps, Large Crowds On Water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department will have extra staffing and two patrol boats on the Sacramento River this weekend with temperatures expected to be well over 100 degrees.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's and both city and Metro Fire departments along with the Yolo County Sheriff's Department and DART will all have a presence along the water as well.

"We expect it to be the busiest weekend so far," Sacramento Police Sergeant Jared Kiser said.

Kiser says the confluence of the American and Sacramento rivers at Tiscornia Park could pose the biggest danger to people in the water, specifically swimmers who have been drinking.

While temperatures in the Sacramento River are expected to be in the mid-60s temps in the American River could be in the low- to mid-50s because that water was recently snow in the Sierra.

A new law in California that began at the beginning of the year requires anybody at operating a boat that's under 20 to have a boating card.

Any child under the age of 12 must wear a life jacket on a boat at all times while any children that are swimming in the river must wear a life jacket if they are under 13.