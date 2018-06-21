Sacramento Starting ‘J Street Safety Project’ Next Week

SACRAMENTO — The City of Sacramento will start on the J Street Safety Project on Monday.

Construction will take place from June 25 to August 10.

The project is designed to calm traffic, improve pedestrian crossings, provide parking-protected bikeways and make streets inviting for tourists.

Residents and motorists are encouraged to plan ahead for closures and delays.

Road closures will be three blocks at a time on weekends from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m. starting Saturday, June 30.

Weekend J street closures include:

Saturday, June 30: J Street from 19 th to 21 st Streets Sunday, July 1: J Street from 22 nd to 25th Streets Saturday, July 7: J Street from 25 th to 28 th Streets Sunday, July 8: J Street from 28 th to 30 th Streets



