Sacramento Starting ‘J Street Safety Project’ Next Week

SACRAMENTO — The City of Sacramento will start on the J Street Safety Project on Monday.
Construction will take place from June 25 to August 10.
The project is designed to calm traffic, improve pedestrian crossings, provide parking-protected bikeways and make streets inviting for tourists.
Residents and motorists are encouraged to plan ahead for closures and delays.
Road closures will be three blocks at a time on weekends from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m. starting Saturday, June 30.
Weekend J street closures include:
- Saturday, June 30: J Street from 19th to 21st Streets
- Sunday, July 1: J Street from 22nd to 25th Streets
- Saturday, July 7: J Street from 25th to 28th Streets
- Sunday, July 8: J Street from 28th to 30th Streets
Nicole Camarda filed this report.