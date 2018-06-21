Suspect Arrested for the Murder of Turlock Grandfather

TURLOCK — The Turlock Police Department has arrested a man for the June 19 homicide of 50-year-old Daniel “Danny” Russell.

Russell was living in a trailer behind a home on Almond Avenue. The property owner found his body.

Russell’s family described him as a new grandfather, who would do anything for anyone. He helped raise five of his late sister’s children.

After a series of interviews, Roger Amos, 56, was identified as a person of interest.

While authorities were conducting surveillance on a location where they believed Amos was staying, a 911 call was made with a request for an ambulance.

Amos had a medical emergency and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

He was arrested and booked for the homicide after being released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call detective Jason Tosta at 209-668-5550.