Two Dogs Quarantined After Encounter With Rabid Bat in Yuba City

YUBA CITY — Two dogs are being quarantined for 30 days after an encounter with a rabid bat, Sutter County Animal Services said Thursday.

County officials say a live but injured bat was found in the backyard of a home on Atkinson Court in Yuba City. The bat was taken away for testing.

The dogs were placed in a 30-day quarantine. A child that was also exposed to the bat was not quarantined, but county health officials are in contact with the child’s parents.

Sutter County Animal Services says to never touch bats, alive or dead, and to call the authorities instead.