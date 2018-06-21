US Mayors Gather at Border to Demand Family Reunification

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon will join other mayors from across the United States at Texas’ border with Mexico to condemn President Trump’s treatment of immigrant families under a zero-tolerance policy for people who cross into the United States illegally.

The mayors are demanding that families who were separated while trying to enter the United States illegally be immediately reunited.

Trump has signed an executive order ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the U.S. border illegally.

Trump’s reversal of a policy separating migrant families at the Mexico border sparked confusion over how the new guidelines will play out and deep concern that the changes don’t go far enough, allowing children to still be held in detention even if they remain with their families.

“We are pleased that the president is calling a halt to his inhumane and heartless policy of separating parents from their children,” said Peter Schey, the lawyer in a lawsuit that resulted in a key agreement governing the treatment of migrant children in detention called the Flores settlement.

Despite the president’s order, Schey said he was concerned that several thousand children have already been separated from their parents “without the Trump administration having any effective procedures in place to reunite children with their parents, many of whom have already been deported.”

It remains unclear what will happen with the more than 2,300 children separated from their parents at the border in recent weeks. Officials have said they are working to reunite families as soon as possible but have provided no clear answers on how that will happen.

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said the Trump administration cannot easily repair the emotional trauma inflicted on immigrant children and that the president’s executive order doesn’t fix a racist approach to immigration policy.

Cabaldon says part of the reason he is participating is for the dignity of the children.