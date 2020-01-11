Deputies crack down on cars stopping to enjoy snow in Strawberry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- The sound of laughing and joy echo throughout a snowy area along U.S. 50 in El Dorado County.

"We just came to enjoy time. Have fun," Edgar Gamarra told FOX40. "Sledding and snowball fights."

Gamarra said he and his family drove from the Bay Area to enjoy the snow.

“We were looking for somewhere nice,” Gamarra said. “And it seemed like a nice place, so we stayed.”

Gamarra and his family were the only ones in the area after officials in Strawberry said they’ve seen too many cars parked along the freeway, which led to traffic backups.

"Normally, there's a lot of cars in a nice area. But now there's barely even two," Gamarra said.

All the cars parked on the side of the road caused concern from both people living nearby and those visiting the area.

The California Highway Patrol said they deployed additional officers over the weekend to crack down on people who were parking on the side of U.S. 50 to enjoy the snow.

“We went up there to build a snowman and then came down to sled,” Gamarra said.

For Gamarra and his family, they're enjoying the time with each other and making plans to return later in the year.