Authorities searching for man after high-speed chase in Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are searching for a man who evaded deputies and patrol officers after a high-speed chase Saturday night, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said one of their deputies saw 29-year-old Sean Foster make an unsafe turn in his vehicle near Cherokee and Tuolumne roads just after 10 p.m.

The deputy tried to pull Foster over but he refused and drove off, according to officials.

Deputies, joined by California Highway Patrol units in Sonora, pursued Foster for over 20 miles, with speeds reaching over 100 mph.

The sheriff’s office says he then abandoned his vehicle on Chicken Ranch Road.

Officials say Foster ran from his vehicle and was able to evade a search of the surrounding area.

Foster is from Jamestown and has an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest and should not be approached, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone has information about Foster’s whereabouts, please report it to Tuolumne County sheriff’s dispatch at 209-533-5815.