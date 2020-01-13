CHP: Body found hanging from tree near eastbound I-80, south of Roseville

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol launched an investigation after a man was found hanging from a tree near eastbound Interstate 80, west of Riverside Avenue.

Saturday around 9 p.m., authorities received an anonymous call regarding a deceased male in the trees about 30 feet from the traffic lanes.

He had a rope tied around his neck and was hanging from a branch.

By Tuesday, a CHP spokesperson said the 59-year-old man’s death was being investigated as a suicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Sacramento CHP at 916-348-2300.