Olivia chatted in studio with BevMo!'s Melissa Salina about a couple of tasty mocktail recipes for Dry January using non-alcholic ingredients.
Dry January mocktails
-
Body of a woman missing for 6 years found in New Jersey river
-
Harry Styles’ pre-Super Bowl concert canceled because of stormy Miami weather
-
Rain may douse Southern California wildfire threatening homes
-
Holiday hot cocoa bar
-
PG&E is restoring power to 50,000 customers after wind conditions improved
-
-
Hundreds rally against AB 5, GOP lawmakers propose repeals
-
December storms gave California a promising snowpack
-
Crews battle wind-whipped Southern California brush fire
-
Witness recalls panic after children swept to sea in Oregon
-
Storms nudge most of California out of dry category
-
-
24 states will raise the minimum wage in 2020
-
International Sportsmen’s Expo
-
International Sportsmans Expo