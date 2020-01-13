Police say man ran from Orangevale crash that killed 1, injured 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Latest (Jan. 15, 8 p.m.): The California Highway Patrol reports Langsjoen met with investigators Tuesday "and is fully cooperating." The investigation is ongoing.

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) -- California Highway Patrol officers have "contacted" a man who they say ran from a deadly crash early Sunday morning in Orangevale.

Investigators were searching for Brandon Douglas Langsjoen, who authorities said ran off after three of his friends were injured. One of them, CJ Tousey, was killed in the crash.

Investigators said Lansjoen and four of his friends were traveling west on Madison Avenue when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle they were in left the roadway. It smashed over some brush and into several trees and branches before landing on a fire hydrant.

Barrett Adams works at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, just feet from where the crash happened.

“It’s devastating, it just gives you chills looking at all this you know? Something you’d never wish to happen,” said Adams. “Looking at the aftermath you’re kind of able to piece everything together.”

A memorial for Tousey was made at the site of the crash and Tousey's mother and sisters stopped by Monday to pay their respects.

Cole and Laura Miller spoke with FOX40 Monday on behalf of Tousey's family.

“He was like the Energizer bunny, someone who was always full of energy and life,” said Cole Miller. "He was a good human being."

A fundraiser has been organized on Facebook to help Tousey's family.

Langsjoen posted on his Facebook page Monday that he planned to turn himself in. Langsjoen wrote, in part: