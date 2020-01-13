Stockton resident dies after being shot at his home; 3 men at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police say a Stockton man died at a local hospital Monday after he was shot at his home.

Now, Stockton police are searching for the three men who tried to get into the resident’s backyard on East Seventh Street, near South Sacramento Street, around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

The homeowner tried to confront the men, which is when the Stockton Police Department says his wife heard a gunshot. She called 911 when she found her husband had been shot.

“I heard a shot. I heard something like a shot," said Christine Warner, who lives across the street. "By the time I got to the door, I saw her, his wife I assume. She was down and he was laying on the curb."

Warner has lived in the neighborhood for 33 years but said what she witnessed Monday was a first.

“I asked (his wife) what was wrong, I said, 'What's the matter?' And she went like this (pulling a trigger)," she told FOX40. "I said, 'He got shot?' And then she said, 'Yes.'"

The police department says the three men ran from the area.

On Monday night, police reported that the homeowner had died at a hospital.

The San Joaquin County coroner has identified the victim as 36-year-old Ricardo Aguilar.

People in the area remembered Aguilar as a good neighbor.

“He came and helped my neighbor right there fix cars before. If I asked him for something like tools, he has it, he'll bring it to me, let me use it,” said neighbor Yang Yee.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation, according to Stockton police.

Few details are available about the three men. The police department says one of them was wearing jeans and a mask and another was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

“One of the suspects was wearing a mask. So obviously they were up to no good and we're still trying to figure out exactly why those three suspects targeted that house yesterday,” said Stockton Police spokesman Joe Silva.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting has been asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377, the Investigation Unit at 209-937-8323 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

37.932206 -121.271547