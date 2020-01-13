Student with toy handgun causes lockdown at South Sacramento middle school

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A student brought an airsoft handgun inside a South Sacramento middle school forcing the campus into temporary lockdown Monday, according to school officials.

Authorities called for a precautionary lockdown at James Rutter Middle School around 1:40 p.m. due to reports of a student carrying a handgun on campus, according to the school’s principal Sonia Rambo.

Elk Grove Unified School District officers followed emergency protocols and helped secure the school while they searched for the student, who was found with an airsoft handgun, according to Rambo.

Rambo said that the lockdown was lifted at 2:05 p.m and all students and staff were safe.