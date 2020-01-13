Swastikas, ‘white power’ spray-painted outside of Sikh temple in Orangevale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) -- A civil rights organization is investigating after Orangevale residents found swastikas and the words "white power" spray-painted outside a Sikh temple.

A spokesperson for the Sikh Coalition reports early Monday morning residents found the vandalism on a sign in front of the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Center on Walnut Avenue.

In a statement condemning the "neo-Nazi 'white power' vandalism," the Sacramento Valley chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations explained the Orangevale Sikh center had its grand opening Sunday.

The Sikh Coalition is helping local law enforcement and the temple with the investigation, according to the spokesperson.

“We are grateful to local law enforcement for responding immediately to this ugly vandalism, and expect them to continue investigating it as a bias-motivated incident," said Cindy Nesbit, the senior staff attorney with the Sikh Coalition. "Now is the time for the community to stand together and denounce racism with one shared voice.”

Orangevale authorities have not reported any information about their investigation into the vandalism.