18-year-old dies after Elk Grove police say caretaker kicked him in the head

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A caretaker was arrested Tuesday after police say he kicked an 18-year-old resident at an Elk Grove facility in the head, leading to his death.

The Elk Grove Police Department reports a warrant for involuntary manslaughter was issued for Aaron Gacilan’s arrest following the death of an 18-year-old man, identified by the coroner’s office as Alexander Sanchez. Gacilan has since been booked into jail.

Around 4 p.m. on Dec. 26, the Cosumnes Fire Department was called to Generations Drive, near Ancestor Drive, where they found Sanchez unconscious.

Police say Sanchez and Gacilan had gotten into a physical altercation. During the fight, Gacilan kicked the 18-year-old several times in the head, causing him to go limp.

Roughly four hours later, Gacilan went to check on Sanchez, which is when he noticed Sanchez was unconscious. Police say that’s when Gacilan called 911.

Sanchez was taken to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center. Two days later, police say hospital staff notified them of an injury found on Sanchez’s head, prompting Elk Grove detectives to launch an investigation.

On Dec. 31, Sanchez died at the hospital.

The Elk Grove Police Department says their investigation led them to 31-year-old Gacilan, who works as a caretaker at a local residential care facility for dependent adults. Police say Sanchez was the only full-time resident at the facility.

Two part-time residents were also at the facility but were not involved in the deadly altercation, according to police.

A search of the facility on the California Secretary of State’s website shows Gacilan as the sole agent of United Living Carehome Inc. According to filings with the Secretary of State’s office, he is also listed as the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer.