Family announces $10,000 reward for information in Sacramento man’s disappearance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a missing 25-year-old man announced a $10,000 reward Monday for information leading to his whereabouts.

Alex Holden has been missing since early New Year’s Eve morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Holden returned to his Sacramento apartment on I Street, near 22nd street, after a night out. He soon left the apartment to walk to a friend Aumad Malik’s house in Natomas.

“He’s done it a hundred times. It’s just this time is worrying because he didn’t make it there,” Malik told FOX40.

His girlfriend said she believes he may have been heading toward the Sacramento Northern Bikeway trail.

Holden’s family and friends have been passing out flyers and canvassing the city looking for him.

“His family, his girlfriend and her family, all of his friends in Sacramento have searched tirelessly every day for him,” Holden’s father, Calvin, said in a video posted Monday to Facebook. “We have run down all the leads that have been given. The Sacramento police have worked tirelessly and the people of Sacramento are wonderful.”

Sacramento police are investigating his disappearance but have not found anything suspicious. A tip line has been set up at 916-732-0100.

Alex Holden is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, has green eyes, weighs about 190 pounds and was last known to be wearing a tan pullover and Birkenstock sandals.

“Alex, we love you. Come home,” Calvin said in the video.