Pilot program at Stockton animal shelter uses AI to increase adoption rates

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Artificial intelligence is now being used at the city of Stockton’s animal shelter as part of a pilot program that captures a dog's best features and shares the photo with their potential new families.

No matter how timid, restless or nervous dogs are, Stockton Animal Services supervisor Meghan Ramcyzk said this new technology at the animal shelter will find every pooch’s best angle

“Not only can we start showcasing our animals right when they come in, it also makes the photos a lot more clear so that owners are able to better identify whether their animals here,” said Ramcyzk.

Ramcyzk said the program, known as Adoptimize, uses artificial intelligence to pick the best photo of the dog from a quick video.

“It’s something fancy that this program does,. It takes the picture and then it auto edits everything," said Ramcyzk.

The new technology may mean higher adoption rates and fewer animals euthanized. Self-proclaimed animal lovers such as Maggie Serrano are all for it.

“I mean if that’s increasing their chances of getting adopted, go right ahead. That’s some great news right there,” said Serrano.

Ramcyzk said Stockton is only one of three shelters now using the technology.

Adoptimize has already made strides at other shelters by increasing adoption rates by more than 100%.

Ramczyk said she also believes Adoptimize will help ease overcrowding at the shelter and will give every dog their chance at finding their new family

“Any kind of little help that’s gonna help the animals not be put down. It’s great, it’s fantastic,” said Serrano.

The pilot program at the shelter will last for six months.