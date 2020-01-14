Possible Voter Confusion Ahead of California Primary

California’s primary is less than two months away but there has been concern that many voters will not get the ballots they want. FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo sits down with California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to talk about what you need to know before Election Day.
