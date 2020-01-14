Restrictions lifted on I-80 after Sierra snow, 137 mph wind

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Day-long travel restrictions were lifted on U.S. Interstate 80 in the Sierra late Tuesday after a winter storm packing snow and winds in excess of 130 mph (209 kph) blew through the region, but more rough weather is on the way.

The National Weather Service upgraded a winter storm watch to a warning for the Reno-Tahoe area and much of the Sierra’s eastern front Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. when a more powerful system is forecast to bring up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow on mountain passes and 2 feet (60 cm) on ridge tops.

❄️How low will the snow get in your area? Check out these cross sections highlighting the snowfall forecast for major NorCal interstates & highways. 🚨Hazardous mountain travel is expected across mountain passes! Travel is HIGHLY DISCOURAGED tomorrow night – early Friday! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rE6JEzlXo0 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 14, 2020

A broad look at the Pacific shows the pair of systems impacting interior #NorCal this week. The first one will be a major snow maker with low snow levels, while the weekend system continues to be of low impact. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/geWsPzzGlo — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 15, 2020

Less than a half-foot (15 cm) of snow was recorded at most Tahoe-area ski resorts Tuesday but dangerous winds battered the mountain tops and forced chain controls along about a 70-mile (110-kilometer) stretch of I-80 west of the California-Nevada line.

The National Weather Service says the strongest wind gust was 137 mph (220 kph) at Alpine Meadows near Tahoe City, California at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The neighboring Squaw Valley resort reported a gust of 124 mph (200 kph). An 85 mph (137 kph) gust was recorded at the top of Mount Rose near Reno and near Walker Lake at Hawthorne.

Here are some remainders for those who may encounter snow during their travels this week. Remember snow levels will be quite low with the system arriving tomorrow night, dropping down to 2,000 feet at times! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/X3fu1d9UUj — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 15, 2020

All I-80 chain controls have been dropped. Please continue to watch for snow removal equipment on our highways and #MoveOver if it's safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/dYMr7Zo2U6 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 14, 2020