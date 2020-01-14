Sacramento police: Homicide suspect stopped in Roseville after hitting city bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A suspect connected to a homicide in South Sacramento was stopped in Roseville Tuesday after he crashed into a city bus.

Around 3:45 p.m., Sacramento officers were conducting a welfare check at a Calvine Road home, across the street from Cosumnes River College, according to police. Inside the home, officers found a woman who had been fatally stabbed.

“It’s sad. It did kind of get to me a little bit, especially since it’s so close to home,” neighbor Mario Castellanos, whose younger brother was home at the time, told FOX40. “A little emotional just because I knew he was here and you never know, the what-ifs kind of get you.”

Investigators identified the suspect in the case as 44-year-old Asghar Ehsan. Detectives tracked his location to Roseville, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Around 7:30 p.m., Roseville officers saw a vehicle with Ehsan behind the wheel. As they told him to leave the vehicle and began surrounding it, police say he tried to drive away, forcing an officer to jump out of the way.

The police department reports Ehsan tried to drive onto Sunrise Boulevard when he hit a city bus.

Officers say Ehsan then ran from the vehicle but was quickly taken into custody.

While no officers were hurt in the incident, a person on the bus sustained minor injuries. Ehsan was hospitalized with minor injuries before he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Police report the victim knew Ehsan but have not released her identity.

Neighbors say they often saw Ehsan carrying a baby and he and his wife had only lived in the home for a few months.

This story is developing.