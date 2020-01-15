Cal Fire: Distracted delivery driver slams into back of big rig on I-80

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A delivery truck driver had to be rescued Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 in Placer County after crashing into the back of a big rig.

Cal Fire reports the delivery truck was heading west on I-80 and was just east of Colfax when the driver became distracted and veered off the road.

The truck rear-ended a big rig stopped along the shoulder of I-80, causing the driver to become trapped, according to Cal Fire.

First responders were able to extricate the driver, who was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center’s Trauma Center with what Cal Fire says were moderate injuries.

Both lanes of westbound I-80 were closed for two hours after the crash.