San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office holds procession for sergeant killed in weekend crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for a San Joaquin County correctional sergeant who died as the result of a crash Sunday night.

Sgt. Cesar Fuentes was riding home on his motorcycle when a pickup truck tried to make an illegal U-turn in front of him.

The 32-year-old Marine veteran was able to get to his feet after the crash but died after he was taken less than a mile away to San Joaquin General Hospital.

On Wednesday, his body was escorted from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office to a funeral home in Tracy.

Funeral services for Sgt. Fuentes will be held next Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Turlock. Visitation and viewing hours will be held for an hour starting at 9 a.m. Mass will be held starting at 10:30 a.m.

His burial service will take place at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery at 2 p.m. and a reception will follow at Gustine Veterans Memorial Hall.