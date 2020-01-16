49er superfan in Modesto shows off her memorabilia collection ahead of Sunday’s big game

Posted 11:54 AM, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 11:53AM, January 16, 2020
Data pix.

A 49er fanatic in Modesto shared a look at some of her favorite memorabilia collected over the past 28 years.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.