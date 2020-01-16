Truck slams into Illinois Starbucks; 4 sent to hospitals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCHENRY, Ill. (WGN) — At least two people were injured after a car crashed into a Starbucks in McHenry, Illinois, causing the front of the building to collapse.

First responders were on the scene after a red pickup truck smashed into the coffee shop on West Elm Street around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to FOX40 sister station WGN. It is unclear how the driver lost control of the car.

Patrick Polidori, public affairs officer for McHenry police, told The Associated Press that the driver and four people inside the cafe were injured. Fire and rescue personnel extracted one person from beneath the vehicle, police said in a statement.

Four people were transported to the hospital, while the other was released at the scene. One person was in critical condition and the other three hospitalized were listed in fair condition.

One witness told WGN it appeared at least two dozen people were inside the Starbucks at the time of the crash.

Another vehicle, a white sedan, was at the drive-thru and police say the red pickup truck hit that car first before crashing into the building.

Residents in the area said the Starbucks has only been in the area for about three months.

Officials blocked off traffic in the area. Route 120 was closed between Meadow and Crystal Lake roads. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

