Prohibition-inspired cocktails

Posted 11:28 AM, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 11:27AM, January 16, 2020
Data pix.

Prohibition in the United States was a nationwide constitutional ban on the production, importation, transportation, and sale of alcoholic beverages from 1920 to 1933. For the 100-year anniversary, Jon Martinez and Casey Anderson from 10 Crows BBQ stopped by to show Pedro a Prohibition-inspired cocktail that anyone can make.

