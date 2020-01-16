Explosion sparks fire, injures two at Sacramento homeless encampment

SACRAMENTO — Two people are being treated for burn injuries after an explosion in Sacramento.

The explosion happened Thursday morning at a homeless encampment in the area of San Juan Road and Zenobia Way.

A small grass fire was quickly extinguished by authorities.

The two confirmed injured people are being treated for burn injuries.

According to firefighters, a man and woman trying to start a fire using gas caused a vapor explosion. The woman ran to another nearby encampment with severe burns to the lower half of her body, Battalion Chief Greg Powell said, and the man was said to have burns over about 80% of his body.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Muddy terrain made trucks getting to the fire difficult, Powell said.

Powell told FOX40 that this type of fire is not uncommon, especially in the winter in homeless encampments because gasoline is readily accessible and inexpensive.

This story is developing.

🚨Incident Info: Propane tank explosion has injured at least 2 people in a homeless encampment. Location=San Juan Rd/ Zenobia Way. Two confirmed people with burn injuries being treated. A small grass fire ensued but was quickly extinguished. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/ePHwoh0KDu — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 16, 2020