UC Davis to collaborate with world-renowned chef, food activist Alice Waters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- The founder of an iconic Berkeley restaurant that served farm-to-fork dining 40 years before the phrase was coined is collaborating with the University of California, Davis to research sustainable crops and more.

Alice Waters' Institute for Edible Education will be at Aggie Square, which is UC Davis’s research and innovation center located in Sacramento.

“If I served really good food, that I could convince people to eat differently,” Waters told FOX40.

Waters is the founder of the internationally recognized Chez Panisse.

“Food is a big part of society and societal needs, so partnering with Alice Waters could not be a better fit for us at Aggie Square,” UC Davis Chancellor Gary May said.

The university is all about creating opportunities for students and researchers and sharing discoveries to benefit society.

Waters' institute will be the focal point of research into sustainable crops and environmentally conscious agriculture that takes climate change into consideration. It will also use gardens and kitchens at local schools to bring hands-on learning to teachers and students on the role food plays in health.

“Communicating, you know, stewardship, nourishment and community,” Waters said.

Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra said he is excited for several reasons. He and his family were farm workers when pesticides were used indiscriminately. And he represents neighborhoods where fresh food is an afterthought.

“This is going to be huge,” Guerra said. because we’re going to be able to link community with the innovation of the university and the expertise of someone like entrepreneur like Alice Waters.”