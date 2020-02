Buddha Thai Bistro is participating in Vacaville Restaurant Week from Jan. 17-26.

Vacaville Restaurant Week was created by Visit Vacaville to highlight the diversity of the Vacaville dining scene! Restaurant Week gives all local foodies and families the opportunity to enjoy special pricing & specialty menus from participating restaurants throughout Vacaville. Get ready for Restaurant Week 2020! Specials will be listed as we receive them below the list of participating restaurants.