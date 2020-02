Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX40's meteorologist, Adam Epstein, got to teach and hang out with Mr. Tahar and Mrs. Mcbride's 3rd-grade students at David Lubin Elementary in Eas Sacramento.

Each month, Adam will visit a different school to teach kids about the one thing that affects us all — the weather.

Teachers: If you want Adam to visit your school, click HERE to sign up.