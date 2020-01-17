Homeless man stabs 2 people outside South Sacramento Wells Fargo, 1 dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A man died after he and a woman were stabbed by a homeless man Thursday night, according to Sacramento County deputies.

Officials identified the suspect as 64-year-old Roosevelt Hardley and say he is known in the area.

Family members said 18-year-old Joshua Thavisack stopped by the Wells Fargo on Florin Road, near Stockton Boulevard, after work to make a deposit. While making a deposit a Hardley approached him and his aunt.

"Prior to the stabbing, there was a verbal altercation between the suspect and the victim in that business parking lot," Detective Lacey Nelson told FOX40. "It doesn't appear that they knew each other prior to this. It does appear that they had just met during this encounter."

Deputies say Thavisack was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman was stabbed in her lower body and is expected to survive.

A GoFundMe page was created to raise money for funeral expenses

Hardley was arrested and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Deputies have yet to say what the argument was about.