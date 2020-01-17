Modesto police: 5 arrested on suspicion of robbery, gang activity

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said detectives arrested five people connected to the Norteno street gang on suspicion of robbery.

The investigation is in its early stage, but investigators believe the suspects were organizing a crew to carry out armed home invasion robberies in the Modesto area.

Police identified them as 18-year-old Jesus Regalado, 22-year-old Edgar Mendez, 19-year-old Edgar Garcia and 33-year-old Nestor Garcia. The other person arrested is a 16-year-old.

Police say they found loaded handguns, masks and gloves when they arrested the five suspects.

They were all charged with conspiracy to commit a residential robbery and criminal street gang activity.

If you have more information about this case, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.