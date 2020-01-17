Sacramento’s Veganuary Celebration preview

Posted 11:07 AM, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 11:06AM, January 17, 2020
Data pix.

Many people have started the year with food-related goals. The upcoming Veganuary Celebration is perfect for those who are already vegan, as well as those who are curious about a plant-based diet.

Veganuary Celebration
Pachamama Coffee, 919 20th Street
Saturday, Jan. 28
6 - 9:30 p.m.

Presented By Dr. Mondo, Good Vibes Vegan Cafe and Pachamama Coffee Roasters

**Your ticket includes one big plate from Good Vibes Vegan Cafe, Veganuary Swag, 2 Pachamama Coffee vouchers (can be used whenever).

Beer, wine and Craft coffee will be available and the event will feature live music performances by Sacramento's top local recording artists: Soosh*e!, Made By Crooks, Basi Vibe & The Philharmonik.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.