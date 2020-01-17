Special screening of ‘The Divide’ at Tower Theatre

Longtime actor/director Perry King stopped by FOX40 to share the details of his recent film, "The Divide." The entirety of the movie was filmed on The King Ranch in El Dorado County.

"The Divide" Screening

Tower Theatre, 2508 Land Park Drive

Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

Directed by Perry King, in his directorial debut, THE DIVIDE follows the story of an aging cowboy with a failing memory and his reconciliation with his past and with his estranged daughter. It is a story about the drama of ordinary life, following Sam Kincaid (King), who is suffering from the onset of dementia in 1976. Sam is supported by an unlikely ally in migrant ranch hand Luke (Kaplan), who summons Sam's estranged daughter, Sarah (Arrington), to help with Sam's growing memory lapses. The film is set in one of the worst droughts in California history in 1973, a plight that mirrors the dry patches in the characters' lives. The Divide will be filmed exclusively on the authentic setting of a 500-acre cattle ranch in the Gold Rush country in El Dorado County, California.