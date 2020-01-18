4th annual Women’s March rallies thousands in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Thousands of women marched from Southside Park to the steps of the Capitol building for the fourth annual Women’s March in Sacramento.

“We’re marching. We’re protesting division, hatred, anything that has to do with dividing our country,” marcher Maria Vu told FOX40.

The Women’s March initially started as a direct reaction to President Donald Trump being elected, but it has since evolved says organizer Scarlette Bustos. She wants the focus to be on fighting for women’s rights.

“Women’s rights are disability rights. Women’s rights are human rights. Women’s rights are racial justice,” said Bustos. “We want civil rights for all because women are half the population and we have to speak up for everybody.”

Though the focus of the march has evolved, some are still expressing their disapproval of the president.

“I want normalcy,” said Susan Cooper. “I’m looking for some sanity in the White House.”

What was clear is the march’s emphasis on diversity and inclusion.

“We have a voice and it’s time for us to unleash our voices and our opinions on what goes on in our world,” Bustos said. “We can lift the voices of the most marginalized so that we can all rise together.”