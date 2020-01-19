Car crashes into Rancho Cordova home killing 1, injuring 2; driver arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) -- Neighbors in a Rancho Cordova neighborhood say a family may have been watching Sunday’s football game when a car crashed into their home.

Metro Fire officials say a car crashed into a home on the corner of Georgetown Drive and Coloma Road around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters pulled two people from underneath the car and say one person died while two others were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car was later identified by Rancho Cordova police as 45-year-old Gary Circle. Circle, of Rancho Cordova, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges including vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Lorrin and Diana Burdick live next door to the home and said they were inside their home when they heard the crash.

“The car was speeding. Then, the car went to maneuver to not hit another car and went all the way through the house all the way to the back bedroom,” Diana Burdick told FOX40. "Everyone is upset right now. It's just a shock. It's like watching some horror movie that's real"

Lorrin said a couple and their son live next door.

“Her mother recently moved in and his mother was living there,” Lorrin said.

But this isn't the first time it's happened says Lorrin.

“Car coming in the same direction ended up going into the kitchen that time,” Lorrin said.

While they’re praying for the family, they are hoping something is done so this doesn’t happen again.

“You’re in your own home doing nothing wrong," Diana said. "Didn’t do anything to anybody to provoke this."

#BREAKING: Rancho PD on scene of a car into a home at the intersection of Coloma and Georgetown Drive. We’re told two people were trapped under the car. They were extricated and taken to local hospitals with serious injuries. A third occupant of the home was declared dead @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/03Y93G4zaO — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) January 20, 2020

