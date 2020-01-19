CHP: Man dies after being hit by car in Antelope, driver arrested for DUI

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died early Sunday morning after being struck by a suspected DUI driver in Antelope, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers said a 65-year-old Sacramento man was walking west across Walerga Road around 12:30 a.m., crossing the street just south of Elverta Road when he was hit by a 1999 Toyota Corolla traveling south.

Officials identified the driver of the Corolla as 25-year-old Andrew Jogesh Lal.

When fire personnel arrived they declared the man dead and said Lal stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators before being arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related DUI.

The southbound lanes of Walerga Road were closed until 2 a.m. while the crash was being investigated.

