FOUND: 106-year-old WWII veteran’s classic Cadillac stolen from garage in North Sacramento

The Latest on Curly Bunfill's stolen Cadillac (Monday, 5:20 p.m.): Police say they have found Curly Bunfill's 1956 “Burmuda Blue” Cadillac Eldorado. It was dropped off at police headquarters just before 5 p.m.

Police say they do not have anyone in custody but are still investigating. The car’s condition has not been reported.

Police say it looks like someone dropped the car off at headquarters just before 5pm. There is no suspect in custody currently. Curly could not be more excited to come pick it up tomorrow! @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Jq5QAZyRqq — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) January 21, 2020

NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Thieves broke into the North Sacramento home of a 106-year-old World War II veteran Friday and stole his vintage Cadillac from the garage, according to Sacramento Police.

At 106 years old, Curly Bunfill has plenty of stories to share.

“Look at the holes in my arm. Stick your finger in it,” said Bunfill.

From taking several bullets for our country during World War II earning three purple hearts, to his time as a Hollywood stuntman.

But he said his favorite tale to tell is how he got his 1956 “Burmuda Blue” Cadillac Eldorado. It starts at a party where he met movie star Rita Hayworth.

“Our eyes met and we danced. And she had all these cars in her garage, beautiful, beautiful cars. We danced around the cars,” said Bunfill.

He said Hayworth asked which car he liked and he pointed to his beloved Cadillac.

“When she died, she willed it to me,” said Bunfill.

For more than 30 years, he’s paraded the card with pride, until thieves broke into his garage and stole it.

“When that car is gone, part of me is gone. I just feel terrible,” said Bunfill.

Nearby business owner Lester Welton discovered it was missing when he came to check on Bunfill, like he does several times a week.

“The garage was partly open,” said Welton. “I don’t know why somebody would do this to him.”

He’s now offering a $7,000 reward for any information leading to the car’s whereabouts.

Bunfill said he prays police will find his Cadillac.

“It's just a jewel for this country,” said Bunfill.

The car has Rita Hayworth’s name engraved on the doors, rear and engine block and has California plates with license plate number: 2NSB909.

If anyone has any information about the theft, please call Sacramento Police.