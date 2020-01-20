California GOP lawmakers request audit on homelessness spending

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) -- California Republicans are requesting a state audit on homelessness spending.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, is one of a handful of state lawmakers hoping to get a better understanding of how the money is being used.

"Where is the money going, what's working and what's not," said Kiley. "We had a 16% rise in homelessness last year. Now, on top of that, we've actually been increasing the amount of money we spend on homelessness. So, over the last couple of years, we've added $2.7 billion, that's with a 'b', billion dollars in new funding to combat homelessness and yet we've seen no positive results. The problems only continue to get worse."

The request comes as Governor Gavin Newsom aims to use more than a billion dollars from the budget in efforts to get the homeless off the streets of Calfornia.

Some resources are already being used to set up trailers and tents temporarily. The governor recently released $650 million in state emergency homeless aid across California.

Leaders of a homelessness task force the governor created also recently recommended an evaluation of the state's past and present spending on the problem.

"So what I'm proposing is very much in line with what the task force suggested and is a necessity if we hope to have any positive impact out of the Governor's proposed spending," said Kiley.

The Joint Legislative Audit Committee will consider and likely vote on the request Feb. 19.

Ashley Zavala filed this report.