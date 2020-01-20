Community members dedicate site for new Rancho Cordova Youth Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) -- This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the city of Rancho Cordova spent the morning dedicating the site of the future Rancho Cordova Youth Center.

The nearly 2-acre property is owned by the Center of Praise Ministries, a church now based in midtown Sacramento.

The Center of Praise Ministries will lease the space to the city for free, earning the church’s Bishop Parnell Lovelace this honor.

It’s not clear what the youth center will include, when it will open its doors or how they will pay for it.

The commitment between the city, the Rancho Cordova Police Activities League and the Center of Praise Ministries helped make the youth center a reality.