Loved ones remember 81-year-old killed when car crashed into Rancho Cordova living room

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) -- A day after a car slammed into a Rancho Cordova home Sunday, killing an elderly woman and injuring two others, loved ones shared more about the victims.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department says 45-year-old Gary Circle was speeding when he lost control of his car, crashing into the living room of a home on the corner of Georgetown Drive and Coloma Road.

“This is just heartbreaking,” said neighbor Cole Grove.

Janice Williams was known for her love of animals and her daughter told FOX40 she wrote a blog about dogs. The 81-year-old was also an avid reader. Her grandson and daughter shared a photo of the time she caught a baseball at the River Cats game on her birthday.

Her family remembered happier times as they tried to come to grips with the fact that she was gone.

“To live a full life of 80 years old and have this happen to you,” Grove said. “Every time I pass here now I’m just going to want to cry.”

Neighbors like Grove were praying for Williams’ son, Daniel Williams, and his wife, Lorrie Williams, who were still recovering in the hospital Monday.

“I just hope the two there in the hospital are going to survive but how do you survive from something like this?” Grove said.

The family said the Williamses were in their living room watching the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and the Packers when police say Circle lost control of his car.

He crashed into their living room with two kids, ages 4 and 12, also in the vehicle.

“And there’s like a ramp where it looks like they went right through,” said neighbor Jena Pierce.

Responding emergency crews said Circle and the two kids were OK but Janice was killed. Daniel and Lorrie were trapped underneath the car.

“Fire obviously responded and extricated those victims, transported them to area hospitals. They both suffered serious injuries but they’re both expected to survive,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding.

Daniel’s son told FOX40 his father was in the Intensive Care Unit at UC Davis Medical Center with a painful recovery ahead of him.

“Can’t even get through the day today without thinking about this tragedy,” Pierce said.

Circle now faces charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.