Police: 2 arrested for blackmailing underage girls into providing photos of themselves

PATTERSON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Two suspects were arrested after a joint investigation revealed underage girls being exploited for images in Patterson, according to police officials.

Patterson police worked with numerous law enforcement agencies to arrest Daniel Salazar and Rita Nunez who they say exploited multiple underage female victims and coerced them into providing pornographic images.

“Ultimately, two individuals were identified using the social media platforms Instagram and Snapchat to solicit illicit photographs from female victims aged 12 to 17,” said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joshua Clayton.

Investigators said Salazar and Nunez would use the initial images to blackmail the victims into providing more photos.

Without Permission CEO and Founder Debbie Johnson has dedicated a part of her career to protecting children from predators and she told FOX40 some of the danger kids face now lurks in their cell phones.

“Parents need to understand that their children are accessible on a global scale today,” explained Johnson.

Johnson said parents need to be even more vigilant.

“The dynamic right now where parents are allowing the internet to babysit their children, and what they don’t seem to understand is who the babysitter actually is on the other end,” said Johnson.

Investigators told FOX40 that predators could be just an app away from children and that’s why it’s important for parents to monitor whatever their children do on their cellphones.

Johnson encourages parents to monitor their kids' cell phone use as well as talk to their kids about their digital audience.

“Which is a hard conversation to have when on social media with our use today, everybody’s a friend, or a follower,” explained Johnson.

She told FOX40 her group, Without Permission, is currently educating kids in the classroom about these situations

“We are working with Stanislaus County Office of Education to do prevention awareness in the classrooms,” said Johnson.

Investigators said Salazar faces federal charges relating to this case.

During the investigation, officers found and arrested Joaquin Valenzuela, who was determined to be violating his parole. Investigators said Valenzuela does not face any charges relating to child pornography.