Police: Woman fights off sexual assault in Davis, investigators search for attacker

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) -- Police are searching for an assailant who ran away after attempting to sexually assault a woman in Davis late Sunday night, according to the Davis Police Department.

On Monday, Davis Deputy Police Chief Paul Doroshov had to balance the sensitive issue of maintaining a victim's privacy while also warning the public about a frightening attack. Investigators are requesting information from the public that might identify a suspect.

"Any suspicious activity would help," Doroshov said.

According to police, the crime happened in front of the victim’s home on Birch Lane.

"Came home, she was approached at her house in the driveway and was attacked by an unknown male,” Doroshov told FOX40. “Based on the circumstances, we believe it was an attempted sexual assault and we are treating it as such."

Police say the woman was approached from behind and forced to the ground.

"She screamed and fought, and he took off running in an unknown direction," the deputy police chief explained.

The victim was not physically injured.

The only description of the assailant is a man in a “puffy” jacket made of “squishy material.”

Davis police are asking people living on and around Birch Lane who have surveillance systems or doorbell cameras to check them for any suspicious activity late Sunday around midnight.

"If there are similar instances out there that we haven't heard about, we'd also like to know about that," Doroshov said.

Random attacks are not something people expect to hear about in the community. But for those FOX40 spoke with in downtown Davis, news of the assault highlighted the importance of everyday safety precautions.

"I watch my surroundings. I literally, every time I’m walking I literally turn around and see who is behind me," one person said.

This story is developing. Check back with FOX40 for updates.