Thousands march in South Sacramento for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Thousands of people took to the streets of South Sacramento to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The miles-long 'March for the Dream' in celebration of the civil rights leader’s legacy began on his namesake Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and ended at a diversity expo at Sacramento City College.

Marching in the massive crowd were people of all colors, all backgrounds and from all corners of the Sacramento region to pass on Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream to the next generation.

“Well I think it’s important especially now,” said mother Gina Jamerson who marched with her sons. ”We’re in a country that’s really divided, really separating and there’s a lot of hate that’s happening. So, I think it’s really important to continue to show love and to show this generation that we can all come together because when you look out here at this march, it’s people of all colors coming together.”

“He ended segregation,” said Jamerson’s son Malcolm. “We should all love each other.”