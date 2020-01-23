Death penalty sought in slaying of Sacramento officer

Posted 5:08 PM, January 23, 2020

(AP) — Prosecutors say they’ll seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing a rookie Sacramento policewoman in an ambush last year.

Adel Sambrano Ramos appeared in court for a brief hearing Thursday. He’s charged with murder with special circumstances in the June 19 shooting of Tara O’Sullivan.

A spokesperson with the Sacramento Superior Court reports he is also charged with six counts of attempted murder after firing at other officers and sheriff’s deputies during an eight-hour standoff.

O’Sullivan, who was 26, was shot as she was answering a domestic violence call at Ramos’ home. She was the first Sacramento officer killed on duty in 20 years.

