Your Weekend: Jan. 23

January 23, 2020
Here is a list of fun events to fill your weekend, powered by Sacramento365.

Cirque du Soleil: Amaluna
Sutter Health Park
Various times

PBR: Unleash the Beast
Golden 1 Center
Various Times

Art of Beer Invitational
McClellan Conference Center
Fri 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sacramento Chocolate Salon
The Citizen Hotel
Sun 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

MAKE IT A NIGHT: 
Silent Movie Night
Fair Oaks Community Clubhouse
Fri 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
EAT: Sunflower Drive-In
DRINK: Fair Oaks Brew Pub

