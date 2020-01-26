BREAKING: Alex Holden found dead, family confirms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — FOX40 sister station KOLR reports that the body of Alex Holden has been found, according to the family.

Family and friends of Holden had previously said they had not heard from him in the days after he left his midtown Sacramento apartment early New Year’s Eve morning.

UPDATE: Alex Holden’s father thanks Sacramento community for search effort

Holden’s girlfriend, Kennedi Perri, said she last saw him leaving their midtown Sacramento apartment on I Street near 22nd Street just before 2:30 am. Holden told her he was going to walk to a friend’s house in Natomas to spend the night. She believes he was heading toward the Sacramento Northern Bikeway trail before his phone died.

Family and friends searched the area for weeks. His friends also asked for the help of a volunteer diver, but they were unable to find any clues.

Ozarks First has reached out to the Sacramento Police for more information regarding his death and we will update you as we get more information.

Holden was from Springfield, Missouri and was the son of two judges.

This is a developing story.